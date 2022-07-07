Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found dead in a compactor on Thursday morning.

First responders were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the Chancellor Convenience Center for an industrial accident.

Crews arrived to find a “deceased county employee who was trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor.”

The employee was identified as Brandon Michael Nutter, 28, of Mineral. He had worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Solid Waste Collections Division since June 21.

Detectives, Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Department are investigating.

“Spotsylvania County is deeply saddened and devastated by the loss of one of our own, Brandon Michael Nutter, who was tragically killed this morning while working at the Chancellor Convenience Center. We would like to extend our sincerest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nutter and wish them strength, comfort and peace as they navigate the difficult times ahead,” Spotsylvania County Public Information Officer Michelle McGinnis said.

The center will remain closed on Friday and reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

