Settlement resolves lawsuit at immigration jail in Virginia

Advocacy groups that filed suit on the detainees’ behalf say only two detainees are currently held at the site.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Federal authorities have reached a settlement with immigration advocates that restricts the use of a privately run detention center in Virginia that saw a massive coronavirus outbreak two years ago.

The settlement reached Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria restricts the Farmville Detention Center, run by Immigration Centers of America, from accepting more than 180 detainees over the next two years.

That’s 25% of the facility’s capacity. In 2020, a judge barred the center from accepting any new detainees after an outbreak led to the death of a 72-year-old Canadian detainee, and a 90% positivity rate among the facility’s 300 detainees.

Advocacy groups that filed suit on the detainees’ behalf say only two detainees are currently held at the site.

