RVA East End Music Festival returns this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A festival supporting music and arts at Richmond Public Schools is returning this fall.

Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras gathered to announce details for the RVA East End Festival.

It will be at Henry Marsh Elementary School on Sept. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

There will be performances by students, local artists and the Richmond Symphony.

It’s all to support music education for students at East End schools.

“Mark your calendars now because our fifth RVA East End Festival will be a special occasion to celebrate the artistic excellence of RPS students and the amazing talent in our community,” said Richmond musician Saxsmo Gates. “Music and the arts have been pivotal in my life. I want our students to have the same chances as I did to unlock their creative potential and even discover career pathways.”

Since 2016, more than $400,000 has been raised.

