Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad streets at 10:23 a.m. Thursday, July 7.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who had hit her with a chair.

VCU Police were initially called to the intersection of Henry and Broad streets at 10:23 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

On Thursday afternoon, Richmond police said the incident started when a panhandler male asked a woman for money. Police say after the woman declined, the man picked up a cafe chair and hit her with it.

She then pulled a gun, police said, and started shooting as he ran.

Police say the woman fled the area, going the wrong way down Broad Street before being pulled over by a VCU police officer.

Police say there were no hospital reports after the incident, so they are not sure if the man was injured or not.

The woman involved has not yet been identified.

On its alert page late Thursday morning, VCU said there was no known threat to the community.

