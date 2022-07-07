Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Previously convicted self-avowed gang member sentenced for firearm possession

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block((Source: Gray News))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man and self-avowed member of the Bloods Gang was sentenced Thursday for possession of a firearm.

Alexander O’Neal Jackson, 36, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on the firearm charge after he was previously convicted of discharging a firearm in a public space on two separate occasions.

According to court documents, Jackson was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, after he fired six times into a loaded parking lot at the St. Luke’s Apartment Complex on Sept. 23.

“One of his bullets struck the vehicle transporting a mother and her minor son. Another bullet struck the apartment sliding door of another woman while she and her three children were inside,” a release said.

Officials said that Jackson was found with a Taurus PT709, 9mm semiautomatic pistol when he was arrested.

“An expert firearm and toolmark examiner conducted microscopic comparisons of test-fired cartridge cases fired from the pistol with the cartridge cases recovered from the apartment complex. The analysis confirmed that the cartridges were fired from the defendant’s pistol,” a release said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Kyle Stoner
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes near Westchester Commons
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
‘They took him from us’: Family of Henrico hit-and-run victim seeks answers

Latest News

The festival returns this fall.
RVA East End Music Festival returns this fall
Picking sunflowers is a fun option for families this summer.
Summer bucket list for families in Virginia
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee was found...
Sheriff’s office investigating after county employee found dead in compactor