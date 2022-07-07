Previously convicted self-avowed gang member sentenced for firearm possession

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man and self-avowed member of the Bloods Gang was sentenced Thursday for possession of a firearm.

Alexander O’Neal Jackson, 36, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on the firearm charge after he was previously convicted of discharging a firearm in a public space on two separate occasions.

According to court documents, Jackson was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, after he fired six times into a loaded parking lot at the St. Luke’s Apartment Complex on Sept. 23.

“One of his bullets struck the vehicle transporting a mother and her minor son. Another bullet struck the apartment sliding door of another woman while she and her three children were inside,” a release said.

Officials said that Jackson was found with a Taurus PT709, 9mm semiautomatic pistol when he was arrested.

“An expert firearm and toolmark examiner conducted microscopic comparisons of test-fired cartridge cases fired from the pistol with the cartridge cases recovered from the apartment complex. The analysis confirmed that the cartridges were fired from the defendant’s pistol,” a release said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.