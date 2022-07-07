Police investigate reports of shooting near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near VCU on Thursday morning.

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad streets at 10:23 a.m.

“VCU Police and Richmond Police responded to the area,” a VCU alert said. “Police are on scene and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

Police closed a portion of eastbound Broad Street as they investigated the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.