Police investigate reports of shooting near VCU
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near VCU on Thursday morning.
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad streets at 10:23 a.m.
“VCU Police and Richmond Police responded to the area,” a VCU alert said. “Police are on scene and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”
Police closed a portion of eastbound Broad Street as they investigated the incident.
