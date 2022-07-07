Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Police investigate reports of shooting near VCU

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad streets at 10:23 a.m. Thursday, July 7.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near VCU on Thursday morning.

VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad streets at 10:23 a.m.

“VCU Police and Richmond Police responded to the area,” a VCU alert said. “Police are on scene and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

Police closed a portion of eastbound Broad Street as they investigated the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Kyle Stoner
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes near Westchester Commons
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

The episode will air on July 10 here on NBC12.
Library of Virginia helps Billy Porter discover family history
L.C. Bird and UVA grad Anthony Harris speaks at his youth football camp on July 9, 2021.
Richmond native, Philadelphia Eagles safety to host free football camps
The settlement reached Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria restricts the Farmville...
Settlement resolves lawsuit at immigration jail in Virginia
Police say the system can notify them when it finds license plates related to a stolen vehicle,...
Police install controversial surveillance system in Suffolk