Police install controversial surveillance system in Suffolk

By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Suffolk began installing a highly controversial surveillance system around the city.

According to WVEC, these are automated license plate reading cameras that will capture the backs of vehicles that drive past.

That photo, along with the time and date it was taken is then saved into the department’s database.

Police said the system can notify them when it finds license plates related to a stolen vehicle, wanted person, or AMBER Alert.

This comes after a years-long battle over the system’s data collection. Ultimately the supreme court did clear the way for this to move forward.

