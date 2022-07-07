Police: 2 employees assaulted during Henrico store robbery

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said two women were assaulted during a robbery at a store in Henrico County Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue for a robbery.

Police said a man entered the business and sat down for several minutes before demanding money from the register.

Police said two female employees were assaulted during the robbery but suffered no injuries.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed about of cash and left the store on foot.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-501-5000.

