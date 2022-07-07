News to Know for July 7: Thwarted mass shooting plot; Fox Fire report; Boris Johnson resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Tip From “Hero Citizen” Prevented Tragedy At Dogwood Dell

A hero tipster is being celebrated in Richmond for giving police information to stop a planned mass shooting on the Fourth of July.

The intended target, according to police, a celebration at Dogwood Dell, where hundreds were in attendance.

Wednesday afternoon, Chief Smith detailed the timeline during a briefing. On Friday, investigators received the tip which they say was sparked by a conversation the tipster overheard.

That same day, police showed up at the 3100 block of Colombia Street on Richmond’s southside, and someone let them in. The chief says officers seized two assault rifles, one handgun, and 200 rounds of ammunition from the house and arrested 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon for being a non-U-S citizen in possession of a firearm.

Police say they kept a second suspect, 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, under surveillance until he was arrested Tuesday by Virginia State Police in Albemarle County and charged with the same crime.

Governor Glenn Youngkin reacted to the news on Twitter.

I want to thank and applaud the hero in Virginia that stopped a potential massacre by alerting our brave Richmond Police Department Officers that work tirelessly every day to protect our communities. Its a great reminder that if you see something, say something to your local PD. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) July 6, 2022

U.K. Prime Minister Resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johns as agreed to resign according to his office. Johnson had pushed back against calls from his cabinet to step down after a series of ethics scandals.

Then, more than 50 ministers resigned within days which is a record in the country.

Johnson is expected to speak later today.

Murder/Barricade suspect worked for Henrico Police for 25+ years

The suspect in last weekend’s deadly barricade situation in Henrico was a longtime officer of the Henrico Police Department.

Richard Crowder was hired in 1986 and retired from the K-9 unit in 2014.

Crowder is accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter on Saturday - they’ve been identified as 53-year-old Diane Crowder and 35-year-old Carrie Szaksz.

Crowder finally surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff.

He’s being held in jail without bond.

New Details Unveiled in Fox Elementary Fire Report

The Richmond Fire Department has released its full report surrounding the fire that destroyed Fox Elementary School.

Firefighters ruled the fire in February as accidental, but the cause is still unknown.

RFD said no sprinkler system was installed in the building, and that caused the fire to spread even more.

Investigators also mentioned a problem with mice chewing through wires that were reported by the school’s principal.

The details laid out in the 31-page report left some parents frustrated and disappointed.

Enrollment Open For Virginia DMV Mileage Choice Program

A new program from the DMV hoping to save drivers some money is now open for enrollment.

The “Mileage Choice Program” is completely optional - and will come with a device similar to an E-Z Pass that will track your mileage.

Electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient vehicle owners will pay for the mileage they drive instead of an average fee.

Humid With Scattered Storms Likely

The unsettled weather pattern continues into the start of the weekend with high humidity fueling storms and showers each day through Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

