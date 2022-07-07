Library of Virginia helps Billy Porter discover family history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia recently helped an award-winning actor and singer discover his roots in the commonwealth.

As part of the newest season of the genealogy tv show Who Do You Think You Are?, Billy Porter traveled to Richmond to discover his family history and visited the Library of Virginia to see 19th-century records relating to his ancestors.

The episode will air on July 10 at 7:00 p.m. here on NBC12.

