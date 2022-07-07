Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Library of Virginia helps Billy Porter discover family history

The episode will air on July 10 at 7:00 p.m. here on NBC12.
The episode will air on July 10 here on NBC12.
The episode will air on July 10 here on NBC12.(Harris Khan/NBC)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia recently helped an award-winning actor and singer discover his roots in the commonwealth.

As part of the newest season of the genealogy tv show Who Do You Think You Are?, Billy Porter traveled to Richmond to discover his family history and visited the Library of Virginia to see 19th-century records relating to his ancestors.

The episode will air on July 10 at 7:00 p.m. here on NBC12.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Kyle Stoner
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes near Westchester Commons
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

L.C. Bird and UVA grad Anthony Harris speaks at his youth football camp on July 9, 2021.
Richmond native, Philadelphia Eagles safety to host free football camps
The settlement reached Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria restricts the Farmville...
Settlement resolves lawsuit at immigration jail in Virginia
Police say the system can notify them when it finds license plates related to a stolen vehicle,...
Police install controversial surveillance system in Suffolk
Suffolk Police install controversial surveillance system
Suffolk Police install controversial surveillance system