Dolphin spotted in James River near Varina-Enon Bridge
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - You usually expect to see a fish or duck in the James River near Richmond, but a rare sight was spotted Wednesday.
NBC12 viewer Bill Draper snapped some pictures of a dolphin near the Varina-Enon Bridge around 8 a.m.
The pictures show the dolphin’s fin as it rises out of the water every so often.
Draper said the dolphin looked healthy, was moving very quickly and feeding on fish.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.