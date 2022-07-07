Dolphin spotted in James River near Varina-Enon Bridge

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - You usually expect to see a fish or duck in the James River near Richmond, but a rare sight was spotted Wednesday.

NBC12 viewer Bill Draper snapped some pictures of a dolphin near the Varina-Enon Bridge around 8 a.m.

The pictures show the dolphin’s fin as it rises out of the water every so often.

Draper said the dolphin looked healthy, was moving very quickly and feeding on fish.

