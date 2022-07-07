Healthcare Pros
27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one man dead.

Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Washington Highway for a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2006 DMV was traveling northbound on Washington Highway (Route 1) when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lane. Then, the car moved back into the northbound lanes where it ran off the roadway and into the grassy embankment causing it to flip.

When the car reentered the roadway, it came to a final stop on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.

The driver was transported to MCV Hospital, and the passenger, Sean Austin Serra, 27, of Doswell, Va., died at the scene.

Deputies said there were no other occupants in the vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.

