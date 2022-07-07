27-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Hanover single-vehicle crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one man dead.

Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Washington Highway for a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2006 DMV was traveling northbound on Washington Highway (Route 1) when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lane. Then, the car moved back into the northbound lanes where it ran off the roadway and into the grassy embankment causing it to flip.

When the car reentered the roadway, it came to a final stop on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Deputies said when the car flipped, the driver and passenger were ejected from their vehicle.

The driver was transported to MCV Hospital, and the passenger, Sean Austin Serra, 27, of Doswell, Va., died at the scene.

Deputies said there were no other occupants in the vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.