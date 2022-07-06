Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with afternoon storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day tomorrow and tomorrow. Excessive heat and humidity will help fuel more scattered strong to severe storms today. Plus strong storms possible tomorrow. Rain chance each day through Saturday.

Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day: A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 7pm. Partly sunny, excessively hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain are possible. Highs in the mid 90s with the heat index climbing to as high as 106° by afternoon. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms likely again during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Very humid. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid again. A slight chance of afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

