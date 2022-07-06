Healthcare Pros
Virginia flags lowered in honor of Illinois 4th of July shooting victims

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Younkin has ordered United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half staff in honor of the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Illinois.

The governor’s order reads as follows:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Ordered on this, the 6th day of July, 2022.

