‘They took him from us’: Family of Henrico hit-and-run victim seeks answers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a Henrico man is desperate for answers after he was killed in a hit and run.

Police say it appears 30-year-old Brandon Fleming was hit twice on Oakland Road just after midnight on Tuesday, but investigators say only the second driver stayed on the scene.

Brandon’s family said they are devastated and shocked, especially because this is not the first time their son was left for dead in the middle of the road.

In 2020, he was the victim of a hit and run and survived. This time, his parents and sister are living through a new type of pain.

“Someone hit our child, and he’s no longer with us. This person didn’t stop; they just kept going,” Brandon’s mother, Darlene Conyers, said. “Again, my son was left in the middle of the road.”

A little over two years ago, Conyers got the phone call no mother wanted to answer.

Her son Brandon was run over by a car after crashing his motorcycle. The driver fled the scene, leaving him in critical condition.

“Luckily, he survived, and he’s a fighter. He came back strong,” his mother said.

He was enrolled to become a Henrico firefighter before the accident. He had to undergo multiple surgeries and switched career paths.

Just when he was getting back on track with a new job as a chef, his family got a knock on the door.

“Our daughter woke us up at 5 a.m. telling us the police were at the door Tuesday morning,” Conyers said.

His parents and sister learned that he had been struck by a car on Oakland Road. That driver fled the scene. Moments later, he was hit again by a second vehicle, and that driver stopped to call 911.

“When someone’s being that negligent, to hit somebody and to leave them in the road left for dead,” Brandon’s father, Meredith Conyers, said. “I mean, accidents are accidents, and we all understand what that means. But when you do something of this magnitude, it becomes - it’s not an accident anymore.”

Police are now looking for a 2016 to 2018 white Chevy Malibu with possible front-end damage.

“We have doorbell cams. We have all types of surveillance videos. Someone in that area knows something. He was in a residential area,” Darlene Conyers said.

Police need the public’s help to find the driver that struck Brandon Fleming.

“Who hit our child? Please, I’m begging you. Please. Don’t let this person get away with this,” Darlene Conyers said. “This is a fatality. They took him from us. Please, I’m begging.”

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the P3tips app.

