Richmond native, Philadelphia Eagles safety to host free football camps
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond native and Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris will host two free football camps in Central Virginia.
The first camp will be on July 7 at River City Middle School in Richmond. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-16, and Harris will lead skills and drills.
The camp at River City Middle School runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each camper will get a free shirt, lunch and giveaways.
The second camp will be on July 8 at L.C. Bird High School from 4-8 p.m.
“The camp is for boys and girls ages 8 - 16 and will feature skills and drills, autograph signing, pictures and a motivational talk led by Anthony Harris,” a release said about the Chesterfield event.
There will also be a free back-to-school event on July 9 at Broad Rock Park in Richmond from 2-5 p.m.
“The event, in partnership with The Rock Project and the Anthony Harris Foundation, is open to the public but the supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis,” a release said.
Harris and Darryl Johnston will help hand out supplies.
