Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on July 4th.

RPD said this tip led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will host a press conference discussing these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Richmond Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Henrico crash
Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting

Latest News

Dozens of unsolved murder and missing-person investigations are listed in Virginia’s newly...
New website aims to help untangle Virginia’s unsolved mysteries
Cory Bigsby Mugshot
Cory Bigsby faces multiple charges related to child neglect, abuse
Cory Bigsby faces multiple charges related to child neglect, abuse
Cory Bigsby faces multiple charges related to child neglect, abuse
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and city leaders are urging the General Assembly to take action.
City Council unanimously approves resolution to support abortion rights