Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on July 4th.

RPD said this tip led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will host a press conference discussing these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Richmond Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

