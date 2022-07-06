Healthcare Pros
Police continue to seek tips in connection to 7-year-old killed by celebratory gunfire

Brendon Mackey
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police continue to seek tips in connection to the death of a 7-year-old in 2013.

Brendon Mackey was with his father at the annual fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir on July 4, 2013, when a bullet hit Brendon in front of the Boathouse Restaurant.

Police believe he was hit by a bullet fired into the air.

Since his death, Brendon’s Law was enacted. It makes the act of celebratory gunfire resulting in injury a felony.

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

