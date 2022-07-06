Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Petersburg names new city manager

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Council has appointed a new city manager.

John M. “March” Altman, Jr. comes to Petersburg after serving as city manager for Hopewell.

Altman previously served as Deputy City Manager of Operations in Petersburg in 2017.

“City Council is pleased that Mr. Altman is returning to Petersburg,” said Mayor Sam Parham. “Petersburg has many economic development projects underway, including the growth of the Pharmaceutical Cluster and the $40 million dollar upgrades to the water and wastewater systems serving the Southeastern section of the City. With the rapid pace of development, and large infrastructure projects, Petersburg is at a critical time for capitalizing on opportunities that will bring positive change for generations to come. We need the top-level experience that Mr. Altman will bring to Petersburg.”

Altman has nearly 30 years of experience in local government.

“I am excited to return to Petersburg and immediately begin moving forward with the many transformational projects underway,” said Altman. “Living and working in this region, my entire life, has given me the experience to navigate the challenges and the opportunities. I am committed to growing Petersburg and improving the quality of life for her citizens.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Henrico crash
Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting

Latest News

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner calls for TikTok investigation
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner calls for TikTok investigation
Petersburg names new city manager
Petersburg names new city manager
First Alert Weather Days: Severe storm risk through Today and Tomorrow
First Alert Weather Days: Severe storm risk through Wednesday and Thursday
L.C. Bird and UVA grad Anthony Harris speaks at his youth football camp on July 9, 2021.
Richmond native, Philadelphia Eagles safety to host free football camps