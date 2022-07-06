News to Know for July 6: Collective bargaining; Postpartum coverage; Heat advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

“It’s A Step Backwards”

That is what city workers are saying after city leaders delayed talks about collective bargaining yet again.

Council members say they want more time to review all the documents and proposals before making a final vote - saying they understand the frustration some workers may be feeling right now, but they want to get it right.

Richmond workers have been calling for action on collective bargaining for over a year now since the General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 making it legal for city workers to unionize.

City council unanimously voted to push these talks back to July 25. Leading up to that, council members say they do plan to meet with workers to discuss changes to the proposal.

Richmond Native Helps Highland Park Shooting Victims

Raymond Goode was caught in the crossfire of that mass shooting. He says he was walking with his classmates from the Temple of Kung Fu when the first shots were fired.

Goode and his instructor jumped into action to help those that were hurt and help a mother find her eight-year-old child.

In the wake of this tragedy, these men hope others will stand united against fear.

The suspected shooter Robert Crimo is now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Postpartum Medicaid Expands

New parents will soon get more coverage from Virginia Medicaid.

Starting July 22, it will include 12 months of postpartum health coverage. That’s an expansion from only 60 days.

Those enrolled to receive the coverage even if their income changes in that period.

The available benefits remain the same - including breastfeeding support, behavioral health services, and dental.

RVA Native, NFL Player Hosts Football Camps

Richmond native and Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris will host two free football camps in Central Virginia.

The first camp will be on July 7 at River City Middle School in Richmond. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-16, and Harris will lead skills and drills.

The camp at River City Middle School runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each camper will get a free shirt, lunch, and giveaways.

The second camp will be on July 8 at L.C. Bird High School from 4-8 p.m.

There will also be a free back-to-school event on July 9 at Broad Rock Park in Richmond from 2-5 p.m.

Very Hot & Humid Day

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and scattered showers and storms likely in the late afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-90s with the heat index climbing to as high as 106 degrees by the afternoon.

