New maternal mental health hotline now in use

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new National Maternal Mental Health Hotline is just a call or text away before, during, and after pregnancy.

Callers will be connected with resources, and in the commonwealth, many of those resources are at Postpartum Support Virginia.

“It’s very important that we have folks available who specialize in perinatal mental health to give support, and suicide is actually the leading cause of death in the first year postpartum,” Executive Director of Postpartum Support Virginia Mandolin Restivo said.

If you or someone you love needs support with perinatal mental health, the number to call or text is 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746). TTY users can dial 711 and then 1-833-943-5746.

