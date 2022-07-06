Mother pleads guilty in death of Chesterfield toddler

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A mother has pleaded guilty to the 2020 death of a Chesterfield toddler.

Sherrell Rivera pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felony child neglect with serious injury.

According to police, two-year-old Kruz Rivera was found unresponsive inside a motel room in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Nov. 14, 2020. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said evidence showed the child died of methadone toxicity.

“Rivera prepared the bottle found in the child’s bed which later tested positive for the presence of methadone,” the Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

