Judge OKs transfer plan for beagles from troubled facility

Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia....
Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. Federal regulators and animal welfare groups have uncovered critical violations within the facility, including hundreds of puppy deaths with no causes listed.(People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has approved a plan that calls for transferring about 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility to shelters where they can be adopted.

That’s according to court records filed Tuesday in the civil enforcement action the federal government filed against Envigo RMS in May.

The company breeds beagles at the facility for medical research.

Federal officials have accused the company of a series of animal welfare violations, and the company had previously said it would close the facility.

The removal plans calls for the Humane Society of the United States to transfer the dogs to other shelters where they can be adopted.

