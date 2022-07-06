Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes coming to Chesterfield Co.

The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.
The groundbreaking was held Wednesday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A groundbreaking was held for 180 new townhomes coming to Chesterfield County.

Stylecraft Homes will soon start construction on the first phase of the project at Westchester Commons. The first phase includes 65 homes off Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike.

Units will range in size from 2,000 to 2,800 square feet.

Prices are anticipated to start at around $500,000.

Stylecraft hopes to open the model home for sales early next year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
Kyle Stoner
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting

Latest News

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
‘They took him from us’: Family of Henrico hit-and-run victim seeks answers
The waivers will expire on Thursday, June 30.
Chesterfield schools in low-income areas to serve free breakfast, lunch to students
Enrollment opens for DMV program to spread highway use fee payment