Groundbreaking held for 180 new townhomes coming to Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A groundbreaking was held for 180 new townhomes coming to Chesterfield County.

Stylecraft Homes will soon start construction on the first phase of the project at Westchester Commons. The first phase includes 65 homes off Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike.

Units will range in size from 2,000 to 2,800 square feet.

Prices are anticipated to start at around $500,000.

Stylecraft hopes to open the model home for sales early next year.

