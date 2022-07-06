Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say

A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed.

The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when she hit the boat’s outboard motor, according to the TWRA investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the TWRA. The agency did not provide further details.

There have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2022 as compared to 13 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on Monday, July...
LIVE: Richmond police make arrests, seize firearms after tip about planned mass shooting
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Henrico crash

Latest News

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
FILE - Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are...
Apple to add ‘lockdown’ safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs
Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on Monday, July...
LIVE: Richmond police make arrests, seize firearms after tip about planned mass shooting
Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team recovers body of man who drowned in lake on 4th of July
Two-month-old Jose Ismael Gálvez is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of...
US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages