First Alert Weather Days: Severe storm risk through Today and Tomorrow

Damaging wind and heavy rain possible during the afternoon and evening
By Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Days today and tomorrow for scattered storms during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches and sets up in northern VA.

Not only are we watching for storms, but we are also watching the heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of central VA (all counties in orange) today as well. Temperatures on the thermometer will be in the mid 90′s, but the heat index values will be in the triple digits. Limit your time outdoors and stay cool and hydrated as best you can.

Heat index values will be approaching 106° in some neighborhoods.
Heat index values will be approaching 106° in some neighborhoods.(NWS)

Scattered storms are looking the most likely during the evening hours today. This is the outlook for Wednesday per SPC:

Damaging wind and heavy rain possible with any storms, especially during the evening.
Damaging wind and heavy rain possible with any storms, especially during the evening.(SPC)

Our main concern with any storms that develop will be damaging wind and heavy rain. Greater concern for scattered strong storms will be towards southern VA where counties are included in the slight risk category.

Tomorrow also has a large chunk of Virginia in a slight risk. We will watch for scattered storms during the late afternoon and evening Thursday with damaging wind gusts as the main concern.

This unsettled pattern sticks with us through the rest of the week, bringing a daily storm threat, although we think the severe threat drips a little for Friday and Saturday.

Please download the NBC12 weather app if you haven’t done so already. We’ll keep you updated on our strong storm potential Wednesday, Thursday, and the rest of the week.

