Enrollment now open for DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program

By Joi Bass and Ashley Hendricks
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee can now enroll into the DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program.

According to the Virginia DMV, the program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee.

The fee is based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year - which is 11,600 miles.

“We came up with this innovative way for our customers to pay for what you drive and never pay more than what you would normally pay as a part of the original program out into place in 2020,” Jessica Cowardin with the Virginia DMV said.

Customers who participate in the program would only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year instead of paying the fee up-front at registration.

“It’s a way to pay a little bit less when you have to pay that highway use fee. It’s also a way to stretch out your payments,” Cowardin said.

Customers would get a device through Emovis that would track mileage so customers would pay for what they drive.

The DMV said customers may enroll in the Mileage Choice Program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up before renewing.

“The Mileage Choice Program not only gives customers options; it also serves as an innovative solution to help ensure road users are treated equitably,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “By enrolling in the program, Virginians who drive less will pay less, and payment of their highway use fee will be spread throughout the year rather than paid in one lump sum annually.”

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly set into motion the highway use fee to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards covering wear and tear on the Commonwealth’s highway system. The Mileage Choice Program was also created in this legislation as a mileage-based alternative that will never cost customers more than the annual highway use fee.

Customers who currently pay a highway use fee for one or more registered vehicles qualify to participate in the program.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

