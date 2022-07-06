Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Henrico crash

Latest News

The couple that found a young child alone at the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting describes...
Parade shooting: Couple that found abandoned child, neighbor speak
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and...
Official: July 4 suspect considered second shooting in Madison, Wisconsin