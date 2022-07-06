Cory Bigsby faces multiple charges related to child neglect, abuse

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury said there’s enough evidence for Cory Bigsby - the father of missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby to go to trial for more than 30 charges.

According to WVEC, Bigsby originally faced seven charges of child neglect unrelated to the disappearance of his child. The new charges include 28 felonies, two counts of child abuse, and 15 counts of child neglect.

If convicted, Cory faces up to 162 years in prison.

These charges are not related to Codi’s disappearance.

