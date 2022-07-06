Cory Bigsby faces multiple charges related to child neglect, abuse

Healthcare Pros
If convicted, Cory faces up to 162 years in prison.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury said there’s enough evidence for Cory Bigsby - the father of missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby to go to trial for more than 30 charges.

It's been over 100 days since Codi Bigsby went missing in Hampton

According to WVEC, Bigsby originally faced seven charges of child neglect unrelated to the disappearance of his child. The new charges include 28 felonies, two counts of child abuse, and 15 counts of child neglect.

These charges are not related to Codi’s disappearance.

