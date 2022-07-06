City Council unanimously approves resolution to support abortion rights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, members took a unanimous stand to support abortion rights in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

This approval comes after Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a resolution protecting abortion rights within city limits.

Now Stoney and City leaders are calling for the General Assembly to protect abortion access by doing the following:

Protecting recent gains in access, thanks to the Reproductive Health Protection Act of 2020, and ensuring no new restrictions or bans

Introducing and passing a constitutional amendment to define abortion as a right protected by the Virginia Constitution, thereby protecting access to safe, legal abortion for years to come

Passing the Reproductive Health Equity Act and expanding access to abortion funding

Repealing state restrictions and removing abortion from the criminal code of Virginia.

Stoney recently reacted to city council supporting the resolution.

“I appreciate the support of City Council in this effort as nearly half of all patients seeking an abortion live below the federal poverty level and state they are unable to care for a child. The City of Richmond has three of the 15 clinics in Virginia. It is imperative that we do everything we can to advocate and protect the right to an abortion in our city,” said Mayor Stoney.

The resolution includes that the city will take actions as allowed by law to protect the rights of people seeking safe and legal abortion care in Richmond.

Right now in Virginia, abortion is legal through about 26 weeks, and beyond if the life of the mother is threatened.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has said he would support a 15-week ban.

