Child abduction suspect pleads guilty in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman accused of abducting a child from a church pleaded guilty Wednesday in Giles County.

Nancy Fridley offered the plea to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect.

Fridley was accused of taking a two-year-old boy, who was not hers, from a church daycare in 2021.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report and will schedule a sentencing date after Fridley’s July 26 bench trial on two separate charges of attempted abduction, connected to her alleged attempts to take children from two other churches.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.