Child abduction suspect pleads guilty in Giles County

Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.
Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman accused of abducting a child from a church pleaded guilty Wednesday in Giles County.

Nancy Fridley offered the plea to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect.

Fridley was accused of taking a two-year-old boy, who was not hers, from a church daycare in 2021.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report and will schedule a sentencing date after Fridley’s July 26 bench trial on two separate charges of attempted abduction, connected to her alleged attempts to take children from two other churches.

