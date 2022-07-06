Chesterfield schools in low-income areas to serve free breakfast, lunch to students
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Several Chesterfield County Public Schools will be able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
The federal waiver for free meals ended on June 30, so now families must fill out applications for free and reduced-price meals for the 2022-23 school year.
However, some families at schools that qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision will not have to fill the applications out. The Community Eligibility Provision is a program that serves schools in low-income areas.
The following Chesterfield schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students:
Elementary Schools
- Bellwood
- Bensley
- Beulah
- Chalkley
- Crenshaw
- Crestwood
- Curtis
- Davis
- Ecoff
- Enon
- Ettrick
- Falling Creek
- Harrowgate
- Hening
- Hopkins
- Jacobs Road
- Matoaca
- Marguerite Christian
- Providence
- Reams Road
- Salem Church
- Scott
Middle Schools
- Carver
- Falling Creek
- Manchester
- Providence
- Salem Church
High Schools
- Bird
- Carver College and Career Academy
- Meadowbrook
