Chesterfield schools in low-income areas to serve free breakfast, lunch to students

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Several Chesterfield County Public Schools will be able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.

The federal waiver for free meals ended on June 30, so now families must fill out applications for free and reduced-price meals for the 2022-23 school year.

However, some families at schools that qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision will not have to fill the applications out. The Community Eligibility Provision is a program that serves schools in low-income areas.

The following Chesterfield schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students:

Elementary Schools

Bellwood

Bensley

Beulah

Chalkley

Crenshaw

Crestwood

Curtis

Davis

Ecoff

Enon

Ettrick

Falling Creek

Harrowgate

Hening

Hopkins

Jacobs Road

Matoaca

Marguerite Christian

Providence

Reams Road

Salem Church

Scott

Middle Schools

Carver

Falling Creek

Manchester

Providence

Salem Church

High Schools

Bird

Carver College and Career Academy

Meadowbrook

