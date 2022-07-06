Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield schools in low-income areas to serve free breakfast, lunch to students

The waivers will expire on Thursday, June 30.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Several Chesterfield County Public Schools will be able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.

The federal waiver for free meals ended on June 30, so now families must fill out applications for free and reduced-price meals for the 2022-23 school year.

However, some families at schools that qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision will not have to fill the applications out. The Community Eligibility Provision is a program that serves schools in low-income areas.

The following Chesterfield schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students:

Elementary Schools

  • Bellwood
  • Bensley
  • Beulah
  • Chalkley
  • Crenshaw
  • Crestwood
  • Curtis
  • Davis
  • Ecoff
  • Enon
  • Ettrick
  • Falling Creek
  • Harrowgate
  • Hening
  • Hopkins
  • Jacobs Road
  • Matoaca
  • Marguerite Christian
  • Providence
  • Reams Road
  • Salem Church
  • Scott

Middle Schools

  • Carver
  • Falling Creek
  • Manchester
  • Providence
  • Salem Church

High Schools

  • Bird
  • Carver College and Career Academy
  • Meadowbrook

