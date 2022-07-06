Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Amazon Prime members get Grubhub+ membership for free

Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on...
Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.(www.quotecatalog.com / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon Prime has teamed up with Grubhub+ to offer Prime members in the United States an exclusive deal.

Effective immediately, Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.

Members can order food in more than 4,000 cities from thousands of restaurants across the country.

The offer includes unlimited, $0 food delivery on orders over $12, according to a press release.

Prime members just need to visit amazon.com/grubhub to activate the deal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith discusses the tip they received about a potential mass...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Chesterfield County is preparing to launch Virginia’s first recovery high school this August....
Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Henrico crash

Latest News

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith discusses the tip they received about a potential mass...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting