Virginia State Police K9 dies of smoke inhalation

K9 Odin
K9 Odin(Officer Down Memorial Page)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police K9 died after suffering “severe smoke inhalation.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, K9 Odin’s handler stopped at the Virginia State Police Area Office in Buckingham County while on patrol, and Odin stayed in his crate.

A fire started inside the vehicle, and K9 Odin suffered “severe smoke inhalation,” according to the page.

K9 Odin was taken to the emergency vet in Farmville but later died.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois served with VSP for three years.

