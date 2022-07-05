Healthcare Pros
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina

20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson of Yanceyville, North Carolina.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina.

A news release says sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a location in Yanceyville on Saturday night.

Johnson, who suffered two gunshot wounds to her back, was taken a Danville before deputies arrived. Johnson died early Sunday morning.

Thompson is jailed without bond.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

