Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina.

A news release says sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a location in Yanceyville on Saturday night.

Johnson, who suffered two gunshot wounds to her back, was taken a Danville before deputies arrived. Johnson died early Sunday morning.

Thompson is jailed without bond.

