Virginia Department of Corrections introduces new victim notification tool

The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.
The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more...
The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.(File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A unit within the Virginia Department of Corrections is introducing a new notification program for crime victims.

The Victim Services Unit recently launched Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion. It’s designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.

VADOC said users can register online to receive updates via email, text, phone, or mail as long as their perpetrator is incarcerated within the state’s department of corrections.

Then, crime victims can create their own online profile, and specify how and when they are notified concerning inmate status changes.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said VADOC’s Victim Services Director Amber Leake. “NAAVI will provide the victims of crime in Virginia the opportunity to access all of the essential post-sentencing services and information they may need.”

The program will include updates on inmates who have been sentenced to serve 12 months or more and does not notify of status changes for probationers or parolees, or inmates housed in local or regional jails.

