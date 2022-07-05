Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son

Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.(Source: Cape Coral Police)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida mother has been found guilty of first-degree murder after her child died from starvation.

Sheila O’Leary and her husband Ryan Patrick O’Leary were indicted in December 2019 for abusing and neglecting their four children.

Their 18-month-old son died of malnutrition and dehydration, and the three other children were also found to be malnourished and underweight.

The couple reportedly told police they are vegans and only eat raw fruits and vegetables.

Now, the mother is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Ryan O’Leary is expected to go to trial later this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.
Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident
On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 juveniles arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings

Latest News

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
The program is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more...
Virginia Department of Corrections introduces new victim notification tool
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Highland Park mass shooting news conference
Fire officials say the flames started on the roof of the home on Twisted Cedar Court
Improperly disposed fireworks spark Chesterfield house fire
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers