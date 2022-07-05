VCU Women’s Basketball to represent US in Canada’s GLOBL JAM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s Women’s Basketball team will represent the United States, alongside Baylor Men’s Basketball, in Canada’s inaugural GLOBL JAM.

Canada Basketball selected the teams in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Baylor and VCU to Toronto this summer to represent the United States in the inaugural GLOBL JAM,” said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO, Canada Basketball. “Over the course of the last several months, we worked closely with both the NABC and WBCA to help to identify two programs to compete in the tournament. Both teams are coming off successful seasons and will be great additions to a lineup of top-tier basketball countries we’ve assembled for GLOBL JAM.”

This comes after VCU’s team comes off a season that earned them an at-large bid to the WNIT and reached the second round.

“We are thrilled to represent the United States in the first GLOBL JAM,” said VCU head coach Beth O’Boyle. “We’re grateful to both Canada Basketball and the WBCA for such an incredible opportunity. We’re coming off our fourth consecutive postseason berth and this tournament gives our team the chance to compete on an international stage against some of the world’s best.”

GLOBL JAM is scheduled for July 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.