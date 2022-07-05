Tuesday Forecast: Summer’s humidity settles in, fueling afternoon storms
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow and Thursday for severe storms with wind/heavy rain
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer humidity surges back into Virginia today, and lingers through Saturday, bringing a daily storm chance
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Most areas stay dry but a few showers and storms possible 4-8pm . An isolated strong storm with gusty winds is possible. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Severe storms with damaging winds are possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain could be locally heavy.
Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Saturday: Partly sunny wit a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Sunday: Partly sunny with lower humidity expected. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 80s.
