Tuesday Forecast: Summer’s humidity settles in, fueling afternoon storms

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow and Thursday for severe storms with wind/heavy rain
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer humidity surges back into Virginia today, and lingers through Saturday, bringing a daily storm chance

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Most areas stay dry but a few showers and storms possible 4-8pm . An isolated strong storm with gusty winds is possible. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Severe storms with damaging winds are possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain could be locally heavy.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny wit a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with lower humidity expected. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 80s.

