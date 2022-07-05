RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A favorite Richmond event is returning to Brown’s Island this summer, along with a chance to win $10,000.

The Autism Society of Central Virginia is hosting the RVA Duck Race, in conjunction with a brand-new Festival of Inclusion, on Aug. 20. This is the first time the Duck Race has been held in a decade.

To purchase a duck, visit rvaduckrace.org.

There are some big prizes for the first 10 ducks that cross the finish line: a VIP Flying Squirrels experience, a $500 Wawa gift card, tickets to King’s Dominion, a 6-month membership to ACAC Fitness & Wellness, a Wegman’s gift card, a Publix gift card, and more.

The person who purchases the winning duck will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes several fun zones for families:

Movement Zone, hosted by GPM Investments

Jump! Wiggle! Run! The Movement Zone will feature activities to inspire physical agility and coordination! This space is designed to wake up those muscles and get that body moving.

Expression Zone, Hosted by Hybridge Learning Center

Visit the Expression Zone and experience everything from improv to instruments. With a focus on the live and performing arts, learn ways to express your unique talents.

Creation Zone, hosted by James River Orthodontics

Featuring a variety of inclusive and adaptive local art groups, visitors to the Creation Zone can immerse themselves in the visual arts. Join in the demonstrations and art projects to express yourself, get creative, and learn more about the maker scene in RVA.

Connection Zone

Visit the Connection Zone to meet, share, and learn more about inclusive resources and programs available right here in Richmond. The Connection Zone will help you build new relationships with unique and understanding organizations.

Exploration Zone, hosted by Allianz

Check out the Exploration Zone to find places to explore both inside and outside! This area will give you a chance to explore new hobbies and make new friends.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.