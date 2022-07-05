RPD launches culinary program with Chef Sammy Davis Jr. for Richmond’s at-risk youth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s Community Cares Unit is partnering with native Richmonder and winner of Food Network’s Chopped Redemption Chef Sammy Davis Jr. to launch a culinary program designed for Richmond’s at-risk youth.

The RVA C.O.O.K.S (Culinary Opportunity and Other Keystone Skills) program is meant to empower local teens through a free eight-week program to spark culinary interest, creativity and principles that will lead to success outside the kitchen.

Davis was born to a teenage heroin addict and his father was murdered at a young age. He left home and ended up in Atlanta, and at 16, he was living on the streets, surviving on petty crimes.

He sought out any kind of employment he could find, determined to build a life for himself, and found a restaurant that gave him a chance to work as a dishwasher for $20 a day.

Davis now credits the restaurant business for saving his life, having won Chopped Redemption on Food Network and is now a successful restauranteur.

Chef Davis and other guest chefs will hold weekly sessions in the kitchen at the Sarah Garland Jones Center. Each session will include lessons on kitchen safety, food preparation and presentation, proper food handling and cooking techniques.

Students of the program will also learn essential life skills beyond the kitchen, like drafting a resume and participating in a job interview, conflict resolution, and navigating difficult conversations.

Graduates of RVA C.O.O.K.S. will have access to job placement support and resources to enter the culinary field.

Registration for the program is free and open for registration for Fall 2022.

