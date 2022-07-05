Richmond police warn against celebratory gunfire and fireworks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are warning everyone about the dangers of celebratory gunfire and fireworks.

“I don’t want anyone ending up in the ER because of someone not handling things appropriately,” said John Hayes with Richmond Police.

The same goes for drunk driving, celebratory gunfire and most importantly- fireworks.

“For some families, it’s been a tradition, they’ve always gone outside and done this that and the other and in reality, things aren’t the same anymore,” said Hayes.

The Richmond police department is warning everyone that there will be extra patrols out on the roads responding on a case-by-case basis starting with the most dangerous calls, especially those involving young children.

What’s the age of the person with the firework? You may look at it and think it’s very safe but in reality, for a three-year-old to run around with that - might endanger the three-year-old or go into a place that is totally inappropriate,” said Hayes.

The same can be said for celebratory gunfire. Patrols will be listening for gunshots and will respond appropriately, especially in neighborhoods where families will be outside.

“Remember - everything that goes up, must come back down and it has caused injuries to very random people who had no idea some of these things were going on,” said Hayes.

If caught in either case, offenders could be looking at a felony or a class one misdemeanor and spend a significant amount of time in jail.

“We’re looking at the people who endanger others the most,” said Hayes.

