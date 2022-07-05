Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices drop 14.1 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 14.1 per gallon, averaging $4.57 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $4.09 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $5.25 per gallon, which is a $1.16 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

