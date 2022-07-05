Police pursuit results in capture of suspected City Dogs shooter

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle pursuit out of Spotsylvania resulted in the capture of the man suspected of killing one man and injuring two others at the City Dogs in The Fan.

On Sunday, July 3, just after 11 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper saw a Toyota 4Runner driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper turned on his emergency lights and pursued the 4Runner to initiate a traffic stop on I-95 near the 127-mile marker in Spotsylvania County.

The Toyota refused to stop and sped away from the trooper, passing vehicles on the shoulder. The pursuit continued through Stafford County into Prince William County. Once in Prince William County, the Toyota got off I-95 by taking Exit 161 in Lorton and headed north toward Route 1.

The driver then attempted to turn onto Sacramento Drive but lost control and ran off the road, hitting a utility pole.

The driver, Derrik R. Adjei, was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries from the crash. He was then taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Police found a firearm in Adjei’s vehicle.

State police charged Adjei with one felony count of eluding police and reckless driving. After further investigation, state police contacted Richmond Police concerning the City Dogs shooting.

The Richmond Police Department has charged Adjei with malicious wounding, with other charges pending.

