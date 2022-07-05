Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police continue to search for suspects in Hopewell that injured man

Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one man late last month.
Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one man late last month.(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one man late last month.

On June 26, just before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South 15th Avenue on reports of shots fired and began canvassing the area.

Investigators said the victim had just left a building when confronted by two people.

Police said a “physical altercation ensued and the victim was later shot.”

While canvassing, officers learned a man went to John Randolph Medical Center with gunshot-related injuries. Police expect him to recover from his injuries.

Police said one of the male suspects wore a black t-shirt with orange writing, light-colored jeans, and white and orange Jordan sneakers. The second man wore a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black, green and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, or those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers responded to West Broad Street around 3:30 Monday morning.
Police: 4 men, 2 women shot in West Broad Street shooting
Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday.
Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident
On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 juveniles arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings
A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on West Main Street
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in The Fan

Latest News

K9 Odin
Virginia State Police K9 dies of smoke inhalation
Virginia State Police issued hundreds of citations over the July 4 holiday weekend.
9 people killed in crashes over holiday weekend in Va.
The RVA Duck race returns to Brown's Island in August 2022.
RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island
20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in...
Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina