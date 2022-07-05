Police continue to search for suspects in Hopewell that injured man

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one man late last month.

On June 26, just before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South 15th Avenue on reports of shots fired and began canvassing the area.

Investigators said the victim had just left a building when confronted by two people.

Police said a “physical altercation ensued and the victim was later shot.”

While canvassing, officers learned a man went to John Randolph Medical Center with gunshot-related injuries. Police expect him to recover from his injuries.

Police said one of the male suspects wore a black t-shirt with orange writing, light-colored jeans, and white and orange Jordan sneakers. The second man wore a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black, green and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, or those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

