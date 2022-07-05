Petersburg names new city manager

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Council has appointed a new city manager.

John M. “March” Altman, Jr. comes to Petersburg after serving as city manager for Hopewell.

Altman previously served as Deputy City Manager of Operations in Petersburg in 2017.

“City Council is pleased that Mr. Altman is returning to Petersburg,” said Mayor Sam Parham. “Petersburg has many economic development projects underway, including the growth of the Pharmaceutical Cluster and the $40 million dollar upgrades to the water and wastewater systems serving the Southeastern section of the City. With the rapid pace of development, and large infrastructure projects, Petersburg is at a critical time for capitalizing on opportunities that will bring positive change for generations to come. We need the top-level experience that Mr. Altman will bring to Petersburg.”

Altman has nearly 30 years of experience in local government.

“I am excited to return to Petersburg and immediately begin moving forward with the many transformational projects underway,” said Altman. “Living and working in this region, my entire life, has given me the experience to navigate the challenges and the opportunities. I am committed to growing Petersburg and improving the quality of life for her citizens.”

