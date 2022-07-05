Healthcare Pros
Pedestrian killed in early morning Henrico crash

Police also said that evidence gathered from the scene indicated there may have been another car involved.
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car...
Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car will likely have lower front-end damage including the bumper and radiator.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

911 operators received a call at around 12:39 a.m., for the report of a man hit by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Oakland Road.

When Henrico Police and Fire arrived, they found Brandon Fleming, 30, of Glen Allen in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they spoke to a man in the area who called 911. He told officers that he was driving down Oakland Road when he saw a person lying in the road and was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Police also said that evidence gathered from the scene indicated there may have been another car involved.

Investigators say they are looking for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu and the car will likely have lower front-end damage including the bumper and radiator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

