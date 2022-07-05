No one hurt in fire that burns through roof of Chesterfield home
Fire officials are still working to determine the cause
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people are forced to find another place to stay after a Chesterfield home goes up in flames.
Fire crews say everyone was already out of the house on Twisted Cedar Court when they arrived just before midnight. They believe the fire started on the roof of the home.
At this point, there’s still no word on what caused the flames.
