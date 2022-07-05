News to Know for July 5: Chesterfield house fire; Richmond violence; Inmate release delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this Tuesday:

Chesterfield House Fire

Four people have been forced out of their home after a fire on Twisted Cedar Court.

Officials say the fire started on the roof - causing major damage to the side and upper part of the home.

No one was hurt, and everyone was outside by the time fire crews arrived. There’s no word on what caused this fire.

City Dogs Shooting Arrest

A suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in The Fan in Richmond.

Officers say 24-year-old Derrick Adjei is charged with malicious wounding for the shooting that killed 36-year-old Kyle Stoner at the City Dogs restaurant patio on Sunday night.

Adjei was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-95 that stretched from Spotsylvania all the way to Prince William County.

Glen Allen Student Dies In Boating Accident

The Glen Allen community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old girl who died in a boating accident along the James River.

On Saturday - Julia Budzinskiwas tubing behind a boat with a friend.

When Julia and the other girl fell off the tube - the driver of the boat turned around to pick them up, but the boat hit a wave, landing on top of Julia - causing the propeller to hit her.

Officials say the driver immediately jumped in the water to try and save her - but the freak accident claimed her life.

Julia is the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski - and she was honored by the team over the weekend.

Inmate Release Delays

Thousands of Virginia inmates who were set to be released this summer will stay behind bars.

An amendment to the new state budget limits which inmates are eligible for the earned sentence credit program. It allows people to cut some time off of their sentences for good behavior.

Now, those convicted of violent crimes no longer qualify. This change impacts about 8,000 inmates across the state.

Humidity Could Bring in Storms

Summer humidity surges back into Virginia today, and lingers through Saturday, bringing a daily storm chance.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 90s.

