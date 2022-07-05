Healthcare Pros
Man, juvenile arrested in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in central Virginia

A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle thefts across...
A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle thefts across Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle thefts across Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico.

Sincere Price, 20, of Richmond, and a juvenile male, of Chesterfield, were arrested by the Hollywood Police Department in Florida on a stolen weapons charge. Price was also charged with resisting arrest.

The two were linked to a string of vehicle larcenies, thefts, credit card frauds and burglaries across the metro-Richmond area.

A firearm was reported stolen in a Henrico incident, and police in Florida recovered the stolen weapon.

“July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and Henrico Police is strongly encouraging citizens to lock their doors and remove any valuable items from vehicles,” said Karina Bolster, a spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division. “Don’t let your ride or valuables become a part of a crime.”

Price and the juvenile are being held at correctional facilities in Broward County, Florida. Extradition of the two is pending.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

